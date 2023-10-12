Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.67. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 60,200 shares traded.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million. Perpetual Energy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 29.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0203443 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

