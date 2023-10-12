PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,657,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 5,915,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

PetroChina Price Performance

OTCMKTS PCCYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,600. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

