P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.30

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.81. P&F Industries shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 170 shares.

P&F Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.54.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.59%.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P&F Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in P&F Industries by 26.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in P&F Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

