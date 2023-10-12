Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

