Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Phunware Trading Down 15.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Phunware

phunware is the pioneer of multiscreen as a service (maas) – the only fully integrated services platform that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users. phunware has introduced category defining experiences that challenge the outer limits of the most advanced multiscreen devices for the world’s most respected brands.

