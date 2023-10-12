Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.06

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.06 and traded as low as C$4.04. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a net margin of 80.28% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, mid, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sectors with a focus on enterprise software and technology.

