Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $215,963.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Deputy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68.

On Thursday, September 14th, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44.

On Monday, August 21st, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. 7,831,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,243. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

