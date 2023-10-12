Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $215,963.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christine Deputy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44.
- On Monday, August 21st, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78.
Shares of PINS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. 7,831,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,243. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
