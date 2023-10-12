Pocket Network Price Tops $0.0258 on Top Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and approximately $125,349.53 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

