Polymath (POLY) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $97.85 million and approximately $58,355.75 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

