PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 68.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $251.50 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00228476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014914 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

