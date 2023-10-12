Powerledger (POWR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.25 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Powerledger token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $74.29 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a blockchain-based platform that enables peer-to-peer trading of renewable energy. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it aims to make energy trading transparent and efficient by cutting out intermediaries. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, and John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy, Power Ledger combines expertise in renewable energy, electricity distribution, and blockchain technology. The $POWR token is an ERC-20 utility token used to access the platform’s features, including buying and selling energy. It also serves as collateral and incentivizes the production of renewable energy.The platform’s overarching goal is to make renewable energy more accessible and affordable while promoting sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

