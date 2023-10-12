Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 1.8%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 1,221,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 780,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 163.24% and a negative net margin of 192.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

