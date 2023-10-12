Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.22

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Oil
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.