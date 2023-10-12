Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.56 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

