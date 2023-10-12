Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.64.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $10.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.68. 1,368,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

