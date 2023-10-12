Private Trust Co. NA Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.23. 974,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
