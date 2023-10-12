Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 7,905,332 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

