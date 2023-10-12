Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 14,598,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,869,060. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

