Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

