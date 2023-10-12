Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE LOW traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.27. 1,650,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.