Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 11,770 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $109.89. 361,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,059. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

