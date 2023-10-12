Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,305 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.01. 234,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,742. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
