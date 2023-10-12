ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Trading Up 1.7%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 1,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Get ProShares Metaverse ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Metaverse ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000.

About ProShares Metaverse ETF

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.