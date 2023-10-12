ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Position Cut by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 3.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 252.2% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,425,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,833,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.