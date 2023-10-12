ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 103,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 27,443 shares.The stock last traded at $43.61 and had previously closed at $43.91.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

