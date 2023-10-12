ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Up 2.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 5,314,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 8,047,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at $364,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

