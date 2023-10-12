ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.20. 1,157,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,983,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.