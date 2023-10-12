Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Shares of QNTO traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

