Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Quhuo Trading Up 9.4 %

QH traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

