Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Short Interest Update

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,050.00.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

About Rathbones Group

OTCMKTS:RTBBF remained flat at $23.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.