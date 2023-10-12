Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 4,830,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,866,025. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

