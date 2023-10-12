Rather & Kittrell Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 863,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. 822,861 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

