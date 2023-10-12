Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.02

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 197248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

