RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Shares Up 0.4%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.20 and last traded at $113.08. 980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.60.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,588,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,677,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $36,752,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $24,332,000.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
