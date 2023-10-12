RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Shares Up 0.4%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.20 and last traded at $113.08. 980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.60.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,588,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,677,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $36,752,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $24,332,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

