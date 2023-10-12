Regency Centers Co. Announces Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:REGCP)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of REGCP opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $25.11.
Regency Centers Company Profile
