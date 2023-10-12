Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.19. 55,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 67,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 144.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

