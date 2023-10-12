Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RNLSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Renault from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 8,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,545. Renault has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

