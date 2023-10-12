Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 12th (AMGN, EDSA, GRPN, KBR, KEYS, LEN, LW, NGD, NYT, PB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 12th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $53.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.