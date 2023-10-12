Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 12th (AMGN, EDSA, GRPN, KBR, KEYS, LEN, LW, NGD, NYT, PB)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 12th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $53.00.

