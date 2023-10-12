Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Up 0.6%

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 912 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Get Residential REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Residential REIT ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 5.13% of Residential REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Residential REIT ETF

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.