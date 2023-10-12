Reviewing GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GeneDx and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 1 2 0 2.67 Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

GeneDx currently has a consensus price target of $74.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,302.91%. Talkspace has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.49%. Given GeneDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeneDx is more favorable than Talkspace.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GeneDx has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GeneDx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and Talkspace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $236.43 million 0.34 -$548.98 million N/A N/A Talkspace $119.57 million 2.68 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -6.40

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -208.96% -134.48% -82.68% Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10%

Summary

GeneDx beats Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It also provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

