Reviewing Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

23andMe has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of 23andMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe -110.45% -43.59% -33.26% Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 23andMe and Statera Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 23andMe and Statera Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 0 3 0 3.00 Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

23andMe currently has a consensus target price of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 491.80%. Given 23andMe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Statera Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 23andMe and Statera Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe $295.84 million 1.31 -$311.66 million ($0.72) -1.14 Statera Biopharma $1.49 million 0.01 -$101.85 million N/A N/A

Statera Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 23andMe.

Summary

23andMe beats Statera Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications. This segments also operates Lemonaid telehealth platform to access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for various common conditions; and offers research services. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to enhance patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. The company's therapeutics product portfolio comprises 23ME-00610 (P006), a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trials to interfere with the ability of CD200R1 to interact with CD200 in cancer cells; and GSK6097608, an antibody that targets CD96 for attenuating T and NK cell anti-tumor immune responses. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

