Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,521. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.36. The company has a market cap of $301.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

