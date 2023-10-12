Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,817,630,000.

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.71. 1,627,720 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

