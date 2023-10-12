RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

RGCO stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.90.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,525.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,525.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $45,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,316.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,951 shares of company stock valued at $127,272. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RGC Resources by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 63,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RGC Resources by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

