Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.49

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $8.24. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1,036 shares trading hands.

Ricoh Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.