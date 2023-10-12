Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 56.3% in September

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RYES remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
About Rise Gold
