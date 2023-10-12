RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 211.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 487,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 29,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.