Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 6.4%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,454,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,025,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.22.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

