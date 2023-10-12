ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ROHCY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375. ROHM has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ROHM from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

