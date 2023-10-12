Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Price Performance

Royale Energy stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.